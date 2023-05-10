Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$69.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.65. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$39.05 and a 12 month high of C$71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5909091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total value of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

