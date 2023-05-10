Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$15.50

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.50.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$11.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.38. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$11.08 and a 1-year high of C$16.98. The company has a market cap of C$958.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$94.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.60 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 32.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.3076923 EPS for the current year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

