Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $87.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.14.

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WH opened at $67.32 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

