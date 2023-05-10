Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $7.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 194,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 509,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 592,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,512 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 1.2 %

HLX stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

