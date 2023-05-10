Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

Boralex Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.30.

BLX opened at C$39.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 130.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$33.96 and a twelve month high of C$51.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.86.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.