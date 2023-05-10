BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRSP shares. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of BRSP opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.66. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

