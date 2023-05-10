DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives GBX 416 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 416 ($5.25).

Several research analysts have commented on SMDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.05) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.24) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Price Performance

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 312.90 ($3.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 317.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 322.97. The company has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,158.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 238.10 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 369.10 ($4.66).

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.