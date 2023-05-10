Analysts Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) PT at GBX 58.33

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 58.33 ($0.74).

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 62 ($0.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.05) to GBX 56 ($0.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.78) to GBX 54 ($0.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 24.50 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.75 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of £378.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.88.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

