Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.99. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,169.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,457. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

