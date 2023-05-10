Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives GBX 2,303 Average Price Target from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,303 ($29.06).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($25.15) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,923 ($24.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71. The company has a market capitalization of £17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,646.50 ($20.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,185 ($27.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,927.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,019.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of GBX 49.31 ($0.62) per share. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,867.92%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

