Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$2.35 Price Target at Cormark

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) has been given a C$2.35 price objective by equities researchers at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 213.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ITR. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.22.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

