Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magenta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

MGTA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 307.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,313,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 218,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 183,071 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on improving stem cell transplantation. Its platform includes MGTA-117, MGTA-145, and CD45-ADC. The company was founded by David T. Scadden, Derrick J. Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner on June 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

