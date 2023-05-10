Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harrow Health, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Harrow Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.
HROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harrow Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
