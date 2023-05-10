Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $148.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

BATS:CBOE opened at $136.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.43.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $159,764,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $92,394,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after purchasing an additional 441,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

