Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) PT at $202.75

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.75.

Several research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Primerica Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Primerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $179.93 on Friday. Primerica has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $195.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.