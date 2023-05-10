Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Don Robert Buys 110 Shares of Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Don Robert purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,254 ($28.44) per share, with a total value of £2,479.40 ($3,128.58).

Keywords Studios Price Performance

LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,250 ($28.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,700.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,724.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5,113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Keywords Studios plc has a one year low of GBX 2,082 ($26.27) and a one year high of GBX 3,056 ($38.56).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is presently 454.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Keywords Studios

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KWS. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($41.39) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($40.38) to GBX 3,300 ($41.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.