ARB IOT Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:ARBB) Quiet Period Set To End on May 15th

ARB IOT Group’s (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, May 15th. ARB IOT Group had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 5th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
ARB IOT Group Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:ARBB opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. ARB IOT Group has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.40.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
