Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 15th (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 15th. Acrivon Therapeutics had issued 7,550,000 shares in its IPO on November 15th. The total size of the offering was $94,375,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. After the end of Acrivon Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACRV shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

