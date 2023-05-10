Raia Drogasil Stock to Split on Monday, May 22nd (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Shares of Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) are going to split on Monday, May 22nd. The 26-25 split was announced on Monday, May 22nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd.
Raia Drogasil Price Performance
Raia Drogasil stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $31.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.
About Raia Drogasil
