Raia Drogasil Stock to Split on Monday, May 22nd (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Shares of Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) are going to split on Monday, May 22nd. The 26-25 split was announced on Monday, May 22nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

Raia Drogasil stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $31.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

About Raia Drogasil

(Get Rating)

Read More

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.