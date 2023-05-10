Ispire Technology Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 15th (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Ispire Technology’s (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 15th. Ispire Technology had issued 2,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 4th. The total size of the offering was $18,900,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During Ispire Technology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Ispire Technology Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:ISPR opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Ispire Technology has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $9.80.
Ispire Technology Company Profile
