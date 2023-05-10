Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Trading Down 5.1% After Earnings Miss

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 2,162,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,507,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.