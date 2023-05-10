Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Trading Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 117,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 157,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $154.79 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.04.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Articles

