Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c rating. The stock traded as low as $62.85 and last traded at $62.93. 116,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 178,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.43.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $22,893,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after buying an additional 206,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 633.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,899,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

