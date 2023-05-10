SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $290.00. The company traded as low as $233.71 and last traded at $233.71, with a volume of 228526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.59.

SBAC has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

