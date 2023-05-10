Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Trading Up 5.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AYGet Rating) were up 5.8% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 58,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 722,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -5,931.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -874.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

