Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Trading Up 5.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) were up 5.8% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 58,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 722,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.
The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -5,931.36%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -874.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
