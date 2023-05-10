PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.00. The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 1569450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

About PENN Entertainment

The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

