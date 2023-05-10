BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 315947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIGC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $41,485.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,073 shares of company stock worth $5,911,768 in the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BigCommerce by 87.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BigCommerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $521.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.65.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 125.87%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce



BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

