BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 315947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIGC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $41,485.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,073 shares of company stock worth $5,911,768 in the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce
BigCommerce Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $521.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.65.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 125.87%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
See Also
