WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $7.50. The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 2805700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in WW International in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in WW International by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 26.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $649.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

