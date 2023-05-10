Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.24, but opened at $55.90. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 2,925,150 shares.
COIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.
In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,360 shares of company stock worth $12,045,086. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
