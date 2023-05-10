Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.24, but opened at $55.90. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 2,925,150 shares.

COIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,360 shares of company stock worth $12,045,086. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $581,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,484 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.