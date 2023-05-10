Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $28.88, but opened at $26.76. Bank of America now has a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00. Trupanion shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 680,199 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,558,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,558,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,775. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trupanion Trading Down 5.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $998.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Stories

