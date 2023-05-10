Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.00. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 81,318 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.9 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,196,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

