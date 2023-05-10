Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 35,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 539,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Specifically, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $33,080.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $33,080.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,772 shares of company stock worth $2,143,454. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Outset Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Outset Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

