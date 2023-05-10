Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 35,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 539,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Specifically, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $33,080.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $33,080.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,772 shares of company stock worth $2,143,454. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Outset Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Outset Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

