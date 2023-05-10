Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Trading Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 110,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 893,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $899.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.70.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

