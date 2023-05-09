Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,331 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $84,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

