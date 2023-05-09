Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

