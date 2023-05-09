Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $305.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.98. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.