Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 245,473 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $34,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

