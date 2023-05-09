California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of State Street worth $65,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

