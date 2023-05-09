Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,371,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

