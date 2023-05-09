Barclays Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $115.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

