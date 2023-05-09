PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $83.00 at Piper Sandler

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

PYPL opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85. PayPal has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.