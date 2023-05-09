Wedbush Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $85.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

