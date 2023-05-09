Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.41 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

