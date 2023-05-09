Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 38,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 75,847 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

NYSE:OKE opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

