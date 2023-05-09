Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $27,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,951,000 after buying an additional 209,221 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 128.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 186,725 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Shares of RJF opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

