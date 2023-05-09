Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 605 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AVB stock opened at $180.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

