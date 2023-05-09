Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 217,308 shares worth $17,467,482. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

