Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Trex by 442.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley lowered their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

TREX opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

