Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 317,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after buying an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $147,993,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 155.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on INVH shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

