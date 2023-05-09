Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $1.67 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.67-$1.67 EPS.

SWKS opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

